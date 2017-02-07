﻿Jaundice and Food Poisoning- Home Remedies

Jaundice is a yellowish pigmentation of the skin, the conjunctival membranes over the sclerae (whites of the eyes), and other mucous membranes caused by hyperbilirubinemia or increased levels of bilirubin in the blood. Jaundice is often seen in liver disease such as hepatitis or liver cancer. It may also indicate leptospirosis or obstruction of the biliary tract, for example by gallstones or pancreatic cancer, or less commonly is congenital in origin.

Jaundice is not a disease in itself but is a symptom of any other disease. It is necessary to follow a proper diet during jaundice. It is important to supply body of the valuable nourishment it requires during illness. Generally a diet rich in complex carbohydrates, low in fat and providing adequate amounts of proteins is suggested to follow during jaundice.A diet of low or no fat is advisable in jaundice as during jaundice liver cells get damaged and liver is not able to breakdown fats. Liver is also the place where breakdown of proteins also happens, so be careful about the intake of protein as well. This doesn't mean that you completely avoid protein, protein is necessary for regeneration of liver cells but use it moderately.

Marie biscuits, arrowroot and glucose biscuits may be eaten but all rich cookies avoid. Fried foods and snack items like chips, mixtures etc are to be completely avoided. Meals including porridge or cereal and milk, idli can be given. Rice, bread, soft chapatti or wheat kanji may be had at meals. Plenty of soft cooked vegetables like potato, carrot, and cauliflower must also be eaten, as there is a special need for vitamin B and C for recovery. Soft cooked eggs, scrambled or poached can be given.To facilitate the water balance in body fresh juices of orange, sugarcane, lemons and carrots can be given from time to time. One should take complete rest and should drink water with lemon regularly.

Given below are some simple home remedies for liver ailments:

• Aloe vera, turmeric, licorice and other comparable herbs are also regard as outstanding liver property remedies.

• Often having spearmint juice mixed with sugar for ten days is a single of the most useful organic cures for Liver Difficulties result in liver enlargement.

• Consuming orange juice extracted from two oranges is extremely beneficial in dropping Liver Difficulties naturally. This liver care normal remedy need to be adhering to day-to-day on an empty stomach for at least 5 to seven days.

• Acquiring a cup of buttermilk mixed with some roasted and crushed cumin seeds and a pinch of salt is a single of the greatest property remedies for Liver evils normal therapy.

• Grind papaya seeds into a juice and mix with lime juice; take every day for thirty days to treat hardening of the liver.

In this era when you eat outside in restaurants and hotels, food poisoning happens almost every day. Even at homes we eat canned food and food stored in fridge for many days, which also cause food poisoning. It is necessary to eat fresh food for good health and to avoid eating outside without making sure that the food eaten is cooked using fresh food items.

Given below are some home remedies for food poisoning:

• Take 1 tsp poppy seeds, 1 tsp edible gum, 1 tsp cardamom powder, 1/2 tsp nutmeg (jaiphal) powder, and 2 tsp sugar, and grind to powder form. Take this powder every 2 hours.

• Mix 2-3 tablespoon of basil leaves (tulsi) extract in a half cup of fresh curd. Add little amount of black salt and black pepper to it. Take this 3-4 times a day. This will give you fast relief from vomiting, weakness, and body pain.

• Prepare an herbal tea of mint, raspberry, chamomile and blackberry for treating food poisoning.

• Take a raw papaya, grate it or cut it into small cubes. Take 1-2 glass of water and add papaya to it. Allow it to boil for 15-20 minutes, drain the mixture and drink it. Take this mixture 2-3 times a day. It is natural and very effective in food poisoning.

• Take small piece of ginger and make its paste by mixing buttermilk. Take this 2-3 times a day. Patient suffering from food poisoning may also take ginger extract along with lemon juice to get fast relief from vomiting and nausea.